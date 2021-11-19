JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 246,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 409,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $475.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

