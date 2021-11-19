JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWD. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

