JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,746,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.80.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

