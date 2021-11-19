Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

