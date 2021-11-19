Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 35.2% in October

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JUPW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,522. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.