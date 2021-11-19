K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNTNF opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.