Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $188,955.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,371.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

