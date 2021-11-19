KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $36.75 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $36.75 million and approximately $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005681 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00049397 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.