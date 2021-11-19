KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 192,496 shares.The stock last traded at $46.97 and had previously closed at $48.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

