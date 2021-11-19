Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.41).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.47 and a 200 day moving average of €8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

