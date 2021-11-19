Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.24 ($60.28).

FRA:DWNI opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.33 and a 200 day moving average of €50.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

