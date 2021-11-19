Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 24,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 4,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Kerry Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

