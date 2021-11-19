Kevin C. Tang Sells 1,287,577 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $2,948,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

