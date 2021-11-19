Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $49,221.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

