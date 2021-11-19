Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 14th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 184.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

