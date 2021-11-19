Klimatas Market Cap Tops $9,094.29 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,094.29 and approximately $1,333.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

