Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.100-$7.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

