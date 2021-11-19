Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

