Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
