Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

