Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.