Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-twenties percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.53 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of KSS traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

