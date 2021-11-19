Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

