Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.