Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$2.070 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,273. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

