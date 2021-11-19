Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.1 days.

OTCMKTS KYKOF traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

