Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.1 days.
OTCMKTS KYKOF traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
