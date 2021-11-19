La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in October

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFDJF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $48.90 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

