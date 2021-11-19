La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 486,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,909. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

