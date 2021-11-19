Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $954.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

