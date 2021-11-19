Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 749.40 ($9.79), with a volume of 7935897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.80 ($9.74).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 703.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.90. The firm has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.