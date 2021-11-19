Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.53. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 953 shares.

The company has a market cap of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.