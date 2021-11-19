Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $161.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.13. 379,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,087. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

