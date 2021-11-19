Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

LNTH opened at $28.96 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

