Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

