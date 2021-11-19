Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 5,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,236. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

LVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.