Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells $17,706.94 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 838 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $17,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

