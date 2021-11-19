Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.