Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 17,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 848,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 332.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.