Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $338.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average is $343.52. The company has a market cap of $942.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.