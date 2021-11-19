Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $78.43.

