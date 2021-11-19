Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 8,720 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

