Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 10,670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

