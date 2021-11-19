Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,803 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

