Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 40,392 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.55% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $36.21 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

