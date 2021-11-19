Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 847 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

