LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

