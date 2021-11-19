Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 776.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.82 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

