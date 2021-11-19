Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 85,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

