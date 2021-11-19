Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,516,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

