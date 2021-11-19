Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

