Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $691,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $259.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $130.88 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

